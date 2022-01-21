Rebecca Jo Sahmaunt (Becky), 55, went to her heavenly home on Jan. 15, 2022 in Lawton, surrounded by loved ones. A resident of Elgin, Becky was born in Winslow, AZ on Sept. 13, 1966 to Spencer “Corky” Sahmaunt and Marion Agnes Ahdosy Sahmaunt.
Becky attended Benjamin Franklin High School in Portland, OR where she graduated in 1984. After high school, she attended Haskell Indian Junior College where she earned her Associates of Applied Science. She then went on to attend Cameron University and received her Bachelor’s of Science in Sociology and a minor in Psychology. Wanting to follow in her mother’s footsteps, she attended East Central University to earn her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing to become a registered nurse.
Becky devoted her entire career to helping other. She began at Gallup Indian Medical Center in Gallup, New Mexico where she met dear friend Cerelia Panteah. Becky spent the majority of her career at Lawton Indian Hospital where she met dear friends Virginia Martinez, Amber Yeahquo, and Lillie Nelson. Her hobbies include watching reality TV, her beloved Oklahoma Sooners, and attending powwows. She attended Lawton First Assembly and was a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma.
Becky is survived by her husband, Vernon Clouse Ahtone and her daughter, Chloe Danielle Ahtone of Elgin; three older sisters: Karen Ann Sahmaunt of Portland, OR; Mari Francis Sahmaunt of Cache, and Patricia Fern Unap of Anadarko; nephews: Carleton James “CJ” Ahtone of Cache; Travis Wayne Guerue of Portland, OR, and Daniel Patrick Sahmaunt of Anadarko; niece, Kristen Jeme Ramirez of Lawton; cousin, Andrea Sahmaunt-Tiger of Tulsa; along with numerous family and friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a viewing held at Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A graveside service on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Otipoby Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Anyone wanting to attend the graveside service will need to be at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on the day of the service.