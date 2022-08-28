Memorial service for Rebecca “Becky” Miller will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 at First Baptist East with Rev. Weyman McGuire, Jr., Pastor of Felicity United Methodist Church, Felicity, Ohio officiating.
Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens will be at a later date.
Viewing and visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Rebecca (Becky) Miller, 78, of Lawton, passed away suddenly on Aug. 25, 2022 at her home east of Lawton.
Rebecca (Becky) Miller was born into a world at war on Sept. 12, 1943, on the Japanese occupied island in the Philippines. Weyman McGuire, a US soldier who had refused to surrender, instead took refuge in the jungle, where he found a guerrilla band fighting the Japanese. Rose McMichael, the guerilla camp cook, caught his eye. On Dec. 7, 1942, a year after the Pearl Harbor attack, the couple married. Becky McGuire showed up the next year.
The family moved to Lawton in 1949 and Becky graduated from Lawton High School and married Ron Miller in 1962; they had three children, Stephen in 1963, David in 1965 and Laura Ann in 1970.
Becky graduated from Cameron University with a bachelor’s degree. After a career in membership sales, she retired to ten acres east of Lawton where she raised chickens, guinea’s, peacocks and flowers.
Last month Ron and Becky celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Weyman and Rose (McMichael) McGuire; sisters: Rosemary McGuire and Esther McGuire, a son David Miller, and a daughter Laura Ann Miller.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Miller; a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Blake Kephart; brother, Rev. Weyman McGuire Jr. and wife Kay, and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins throughout the United States and Philippines.