Raymundo Soliz, 71, of Lawton went to be with his Heavenly father on Sept. 3, 2021.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021 at Highland Cemetery with Ed Riveria officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Raymundo was born in Pharr, Texas on June 4, 1950 Hortencia (Gonzalez) and Alfredo Soliz.
He loved going to Pow Wows and was active the MMIW member, Esa Rosa Descendants for over 20 years, sponsored the tiny tots otherwise known as Santa Claus.
He married Brenda Craig on Sept. 9, 1970 in Dallas, Texas, they have been married for over 50 years. He was also a truck driver for over 30 years.
He is survived by wife, Brenda Soliz of Lawton; 3 sons: Raymundo Soliz Jr. of Glen Heights, Texas; John E. Soliz of Cleveland, Texas, and Joseph Soliz of Lawton; four grandchildren: Arryel; John Jr.; Nicholas and Adam; sisters: Lidia Zendjas; Mary Sarptano; Jaunita Penida; Josephine Asosta; brothers: Alfredo Soliz Jr.; Baldemar Soliz; Armando; Soliz; Daniel Soliz; Pedro Soliz Sr.
He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brandon Ray Soliz; brother, Noe Soliz, sister, Teresa Fanguhar.