Funeral service for Raymond Summit, 74, of Fletcher, Oklahoma, will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Fletcher First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Tompkins officiating. Burial will be Saturday at the Lone Valley Cemetery in Sims, Arkansas under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Raymond Doyle Summit was born April 24, 1946 in Sims, Arkansas to Rev. Gordon and Lida (Anderson) Summit. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on October 31, 1971. He served as a police officer in Hot Springs, AR where he excelled at pistol shooting, winning first place consecutive years. He was also a certified NRA instructor and trained fellow officers to shoot proficiently. He moved to Oklahoma and worked for several years in the oilfields. It was during this time that he met and married Mary Lou Niederhofer. The two were married on November 20, 1981 until her passing in January 2020. He owned many businesses in his life, including a gas station, restaurant, auto repair garage, and jewelry store. He retired from Temple Inland (Georgia Pacific) after 27 years and with perfect attendance. He had a passion for traveling with Mary Lou and visiting family, wildlife, automobiles, motorcycles, airplanes, and firearms. He enjoyed playing 42, riding his Harley, and going on caravan trips with their Corvette Club. Most of all, he enjoyed planning and cooking for family gatherings. From his first marriage to Carolyn Lynette Martin (deceased), he had two sons.
He is survived by his 2 sons: Ray Summit and his wife Lisa, of Hot Springs, AR and Shannon Lee Summit and Jamie Loyd, of Royal, AR; 3 stepdaughters: Marilyn Scott and her husband Vernon, of Roosevelt, Glenda Hyneman and her husband Kim, of Marlow, and Donna Sparks, of Lawton; 1 stepson, Philip Markley and his husband Eric Malloy, of Lawton; 1 brother, Glen Summit and his wife Loretta, of Murfreesboro, TN; 12 grandchildren: Cortney Summit, Sherlynn Fetters and her husband Jeff, Kevin Funkhouser and his wife Lorna, Chad Funkhouser and his wife Christi, Shon Funkhouser and his wife Vanessa, Jay Sparks and his wife Leah, Ronda Cotton and her husband Keith, Ashley Halfast and her husband Chris, Mallory Hyneman, Chase Hyneman, Wesley Scott, and Jennifer Self; 21 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Summit and his parents: Rev. Gordon and Lida Summit.
Masks are required for everyone in attendance.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.