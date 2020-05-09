Raymond R. Almanza 87 passed away April 29, 2020.
Graveside Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday May 9th, 2020 at Post Oak Cemetery with Pastor Dean Edwards officiating under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Raymond was born December 28th 1932 in Lawton to Joseph and Cora (Permansu) Almanza. He grew up and attended schools in Indiahoma and Haskell Institute in Lawrence KS. He joined the US Army National Guard in 1950 and served at Camp Chaffee, Ft. Lewis in Washington state and then onto Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He returned to Oklahoma where he met and married Marian Chebahtah and they married in July of 1957. They made their home in Lawton where they raised their only daughter Ramona. He worked for Civil Service at Ft. Sill, in Post Engineering and retired after twenty-five years. He worked for Comanche Nation Housing for seven years after his retirement. He enjoyed raising horses and cattle, fishing, and watching his OSU and Dallas Cowboy teams. He was a member of the Lawton Saddle Club and a proud member of the Comanche Nation.
He is survived by his daughter Ramona Almanza of the home. Stepmother; Herlinda Rodriguez de Almanza of Mexico, ten siblings from the Houston TX. and Mexico area. Several Nieces and Nephews and other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Cora (Permansu) Almanza and his wife Marian Almanza.