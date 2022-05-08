Funeral for Raymond Polk Sr., 86, Lawton will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Union Baptist Church.

Mr. Polk died May 5, 2022.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, May 9, 2022 Whinery-Huddleston.

Burial will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com