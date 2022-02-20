Raymond Lindsey Paddyaker Sr. AKA Koda and Foolish passed away on Feb. 14, 2022. Koda was born in Oklahoma City to the proud parents, Raymond Lee Paddyaker and Winona June Goodbbear. He was third and only son to Raymond Lee Paddyaker and three of five children to Winona June. He was also a father to five children.
He enjoyed life to the fullest and enjoyed watching sports. He was an avid Broncos and Thunder Fan. He always had a smile on his face. He was loved by many, many friends. Many of them became family.
He attended Carter Seminary and North High School in Denver, CO. Receiving his GED in 2004. He also attended Vo-tech taking Heavy Equipment Operator.
He liked to laugh and joke all the time. One of his favorite sayings was “don’t threaten me with a goodtime!” He was always the life of the party.
He is survived by his mother, Winona J. Blossom of Denver, CO.; his five children: Anaya Paddyaker, Leah Paddyaker, Raymond Linsey Paddyaker Jr., Riley Paddyaker, and Peyton Denise Bearbow; brother, Cherokee L. Blossom of Oklahoma City; sisters: Toya M. Harragarra of Red Rock, Tonya Baker of Denver, CO, Tashinenia Gaurdipee of Oklahoma City; uncles and aunts: Richard Goodbear of Okmulgee; Minne Goodbear-Moore of Alb. NM; Paula Jackson of Wichita, KS; Shelley Yeahquo of Mustang; Alice Paddyaker of Elgin; his Comanche side: Michelle Paddyaker of Lawton; Trina Koomsataddle of Elgin; Harold James Paddyaker Jr. of Spokane, WA; along with many other nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Lee Paddyaker; paternal grandparents, Peggy Ann Paukei and Benton Dudley Paddyaker Jr.; maternal grandparents, Leonard Frank Goodbear Sr., June Whiteplume Goodbear; uncles: Robert Goodbear, Brian Goodbear, Leonard Goodbear Jr., Harold Paddyaker Sr., Billy Mark Paddyaker; and aunts: Barbara LoneElk and Gail Goodbear-Whitebird.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at noon at Concho Cemetery with Robert Littlebird officiating under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. An all-night Wake Service will be Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 starting at 3 p.m. at Concho Community Center.