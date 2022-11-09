Funeral service for Raymond L. Butler will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bob Ely of Oklahoma City, officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Raymond L. Butler, 82, of Duncan, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at his home in Duncan. Raymond was born March 24, 1940 in Drumright, to Gilbert Lee and Edna Viola (Anderson) Butler. The family later moved to Lawton, where Raymond graduated from Lawton High School in 1959. He attended Cameron College and later earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. Raymond married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn Sue Durham on Feb. 10, 1961 in Lawton. They were married for 61 years. Raymond worked for Frontier Airlines in Lawton for many years and was a retiree from Goodyear Tire and Rubber also in Lawton.
Raymond was a family man and loved his grandchildren very much. He enjoyed being outdoors and camping and cooking out with friends and family. Raymond had a wake-up song for his children in the mornings called, “It’s Time to Get Up.” He was a very good artist especially oil painting and drawing. He did caricature drawings and was known to draw a caricature of someone he was upset with at work. Raymond attended Eternal Light Pentecostal Holiness in Lawton, and created artwork for his church. Raymond will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Raymond is survived by his wife of the home; three children: Bambi Longstreth and husband Kirk of Oklahoma City; Nikki Tomlinson and husband Glen of Ruidoso, New Mexico, and Nathan Butler of Duncan; five grandchildren: Jordan Longstreth of Fort Worth, Texas; Baylie Longstreth of Oklahoma City; Ava Tomlinson of Ruidoso, New Mexico; Kelsey Wren and husband Justin of Duncan, and Kara Butler of Altus; two brothers: Earnest Butler and wife Myrna of Mount Pleasant, Utah and David Butler of New Braunfels, Texas; two sisters: Gladys Walker of Jackson, Mississippi and Rita Benge of Keller, Texas and many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Beverly May and Lila Dean.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com
