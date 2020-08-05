Funeral service for Raymond Joseph Daniel will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. William F. Watkins, Pastor of Locust Grove Baptist Church, east of Lawton, Oklahoma officiating.
Due to the seriousness of these times, it is requested that masks be worn while attending this service.
Raymond Joseph Daniel, 31, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away August 2, 2020 in Lawton. He was born June 16, 1989 in Alamogordo, New Mexico to Joe and Tamara (Mann) Daniel. He grew up in Cache, Oklahoma and later worked for Sullivan Sod Farm in Lawton. He loved sports and especially football and OU football. He liked classic rock music and cooking. Ray loved life and was a practical joker who will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his parents, two brothers, Conner Daniel and Taylor of Cache, Oklahoma and Garrett Daniel and Lacey of Lawton, Oklahoma, two half sister, Bobbie Daniel and Jacki Daniel both of Fairmont, West Virginia, great grandmother, Evelyn Waite of New Philadelphia, Ohio, grandparents, John Casper and wife Thomma of Salem, Arkansas and Joe Daniel and Betty Daniel of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, aunts and uncles, Carolyn Carano and Frank of The Plains, Ohio, Brock Mann and Vicki of Dover, Ohio, Bobbi Mann of Texarkana, Texas, Mark Whorton of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Paul Whorton and Tricia of Dallas, Texas, Diane Hagy and Larry of Poteau, Oklahoma, Jody Shade and Marty of New Hudson, Michigan and a friend, Shawn Gilbert of Homer, New York.
He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Howard Mann and Dorothy , grandparent, Marolyn Whorton and a cousin, Caleb Mann.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or by mail, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.