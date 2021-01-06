Funeral service for Raymond F. “Ray” McGee Jr. will be 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Josh Trueblood of Grace Fellowship Church, Lawton, officiating.
Burial with military honors will be Noon, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required to attend both portions of the service.
Raymond F. “Ray” McGee, Jr. passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Lawton. Ray was born in Tahlequah, on Sept. 22, 1947 to Raymond F. and Veronica A. (Gillis) McGee, Sr. Ray was the first son and second child of six girls and three boys.
During his formative years, Ray attended multiple schools in Muskogee, and after traveling with his family he graduated from Winslow High School, Winslow, Arizona. He began his freshman year of college at Western Kentucky University. After two years at WKU, Ray joined the United States Marine Corps where he served from July 27, 1967 until he was separated from active duty on Feb. 9, 1969 and transferred to a Marine Reserve Unit. Ray was a Vietnam Veteran for years served 1967-1969. Combat medals that Ray was awarded were Expert Marksmanship Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Metal with 2 Silver Campaign Stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with dev, Riffle Expert Badge, Saint Barbara’s Award 2008, Cherokee Warrior Award 2011, Oklahoma Marine of the Year 2016. After the Marine Corps, he attended Northeastern State University where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in biology. In 1972, Ray relocated to Tulsa, where he worked at Hillcrest Hospital. There he found two lifelong loves; an overwhelming need to become a paramedic and a beautiful respiratory technician named Gayle McNeal. He married the love of his life Dec. 14, 1976. Ray has been a trim carpenter, street paramedic, assistant director of EMSA Ambulance Service in Tulsa, director of ambulance at Tahlequah City Hospital, director of the paramedical programs at Tulsa Vo-Tech, helicopter flight paramedic with Airevac of Tulsa, general manager of EMSA in Oklahoma City and a letter carrier in Lawton, where he retired. Out of all of his accomplishments and careers, he was most passionate about his family that he raised with Gayle. Ray was a music lover, a family man, a hippie gypsy at heart, and an avid watcher of Jeopardy.
He was president of the Northeastern EMT Association, president of the Vo-Tech Paramedic Teachers Association, treasurer of the Vo-Tech Teachers Association, member of the VFW Post 1562, Lawton, and trustee of the Local Letter Carriers Union, commandant of the Boomer Detachment, Marine Corps League, Lawton/Ft Sill, and judge advocate of the Boomer Detachment, Marine Corps League.
Ray is survived by his wife of the home, one son, Raymond F. “Bubba” McGee, III and wife Crystal of Tahlequah; three daughters: Veronica Jacqueline VanHorn and husband Richard “Ricky” of Hobart; Christina Gayle Cameron and husband Steven V. of Lawton; and Racheal Alexandra Barnett of Lawton; eight grandchildren: Maverick McGee; Laney McGee; Kendall VanHorn; Aiden VanHorn; Kaison Cameron; Damon Allison; Lauryn Cameron and Broxton Barnett; five sisters: Martha Neel and husband Ron of Broken Arrow; Susan Prestjohn of Decatur, Texas; Veronica McClure and husband Gary of Tahlequah; Sarah McClure and husband Kevin of Edmond; and Missy Earl and husband David of Hulbert; brother-in-law, Eddie Canterberry of Tulsa; sister-in-law, Staci Albert of Lawton; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Timothy McGee and Matthew A. McGee and one sister, Nan Canterberry.
