Funeral mass for former Lawton resident, Raymond E. Bitsche, Sr, 91, of Norman, Oklahoma will be at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Philip Seeton, pastor officiating.
Mr. Bitsche passed away on June 8, 2020 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
A Rosary will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Wake at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Raymond was born on October 19, 1928 in Chickasha, Oklahoma to Edward Ignacious and Alma Julia (Kurtz) Bitsche. He married Velta Lee Todd on April 29, 1950 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Ray served in the Oklahoma National Guard and was called to active duty where he served his country in the Korean War. Ray and Velta moved to Lawton in 1956 where they made their home for over 55 years. Mrs. Bitsche passed away on November 22, 2011. Ray worked at the family business, Bitsche’s Nursery and Greenhouse in Chickasha and later worked at Smith Funeral Home in Ada, Oklahoma as an Apprentice Embalmer. In 1956, he worked for Lawton Meat Supply Katy-K and later worked at Ken Hall Brick and Overhead Door Company before retiring, In 1994, he became a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a lifetime member of 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Mr. Bitsche was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church where he served on the Parrish Council. He also served on the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery Board for many years.
He is survived by his daughter and son in law, Julia L. and Eddie Dowling, of Norman, OK; three sons, Ray E. Bitsche, Jr and wife, Cris, of Oklahoma City, OK, Jonas “Jay” I. Bitsche, of Wichita Falls, TX, and Rick J. and Sheri Bitsche, of Lawton, OK; his sisters, Martha Sue, of Muncie, IN and Lorena Denison, of Norman, OK; his brothers, Bob Bitsche, of Lubbock TX and Charles Bitsche, of Lake Kiowa, TX; his grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Jenny Bitsche, Melissa and Joe Lord, Michelle and Jesse Davis, Andre’ and Jolie Lucero, Matt and Brooke Bitsche, Todd and Natalie Bitsche, Jordan and Brandon Richard, Skyler Smith, and Shaelyn Smith; great grandchildren, Brooke Bitsche, Blakeleigh Bitsche, Tommy Lord, Charlie “Tuna” Lord, Addison Davis, Mason Lucero, Landon Lucero, Brenna Bitsche, Porter Bitsche, Juan Bitsche, Brayden Richard, and Jaycee Richard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, John Bitsche and Bill Bitsche; and his sisters, Florence Greynolds and Dorothy Russell.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church at 1010 NW 82nd Street, Lawton, Oklahoma 73505.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.