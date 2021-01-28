Raymond “Dink” Nauni went to his heavenly home on Jan. 24, 2021.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Jan. 29, 2021 at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Ahhaitty officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Raymond “Dink” Nauni Jr. born to Raymond Moran Pevodah Nauni and Violet Penockquaddy Yellowfish Nauni. On a Sunday afternoon after his mother went into labor on their way to attend Church at the Comanche Reformed Church in Lawton. He was born in the Walters Hospital, Walters. Raymond Jr. was raised by his grandmother Ruby Suwybitten Pohawchiko Pevodah Nauni along with his brother Bobby, his sister Marion and cousin Haddon Nauni Jr., east of Walters until he moved to his parent’s house in Lawton and went to elementary school at Roosevelt Elementary School. After the fourth grade, he moved back to Walters to attend the fifth grade to the eighth grades. He moved back to Lawton to attend Central Jr. High and Lawton Senior High School. He participated in various clubs and sports while in school. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, which had been his lifelong dream to be a Marine, in July 1963 and served honorably to June 1967. While he was in Boot Camp, he was the Guideon Bearer for the platoon, this person is chosen to represent the platoon by the Drill Instructors and Staff, he was nominated to be Honor Man for the platoon #270, Second Battalion. Raymond was also the high shooter at the Rifle Range at Camp Matthews and graduated on Nov. 26, 1963. He then went to the Infantry Training Regiment at Camp Onofre, at Camp Pendleton. He then went to college on his G.I. Bill in California. Raymond served with the 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, in the 1st Landing Support Battalion, of the Fleet Marine Force, Pacific, which was later converted and recommissioned as a new unit for Vietnam renamed the 1st Shore Party Battalion and a specially trained Helicopter Support Teams and combat Engineers unit at Camp Del Mar, on Camp Pendleton. He was with the first Marines to land in Vietnam in 1965 at Chu Lai, where his unit secured the Air Base and set up the perimeter with concertina wire for security from sapper and Mortar attacks. The Viet Cong had damaged the air field until no aircraft could take off or land because of the continuing attacks and with the holes and aircraft wreckage in the runway. His unit repaired the runway and set up a base camp on a hill near 7th Motors and LAAM’s (Light Anti-Aircraft Missiles) units. He was one of the battalions high shooters, qualifying as an expert three years in a row and earning the Commandant of the Marine Corps award bar to his Expert Rifleman badge, and was assigned as the heavy weapons (0331) M-60’s and 50 caliber machine guns squad leader for the northern perimeter which his unit maintained until his unit then moved to Da Nang air base and maintained the northern perimeter from attack while participating in small unit patrols and operations. He stayed until June of 1967 and was discharged at El Toro Marine Air Station, California. During his time in the Marine Corps., he served with the Military Police, Navy Corpsman unit, and Korean Marines. He was assigned as an aide and bodyguard for the Battalion Commander, Col. R. T. Taylor Jr. He was selected as a member of the Color Guard after he was commended at Battalion inspections and at the N.C.O. (Non-commissioned Officers) School for outstanding military appearance and bearing while at Camp Del Mar. During his time in the Marine Corps, he was meritoriously promoted to Sergeant (E-5) he was offered Staff Sergeant (E-6) if he would reenlist, however, he wanted to pursue his education.
Raymond was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with device, USMC Good Conduct Medal, Commandant of the Marine Corps. award, Vietnamese Presidential Unit Citation, Vietnamese Civil Actions Ribbon, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry Medal, Expert Rifleman Badge 1963, 1964, 1965. Numerous letters of commendation and awards. Raymond was an Agent Orange Disabled Vietnam Veterans.
Raymond earned an Associate Degree in Management, from Riverside City College, a Bachelor’s Degree from Cameron University, Lawton, and a Master of Business Administration for Oklahoma City University, Oklahoma City.
Raymond worked numerous jobs to include sales, construction, oil field pipe fitter, laborer, warehouseman, property and supply, pharmacy tech., forklift operator, heavy truck driver, ambulance, tanker, wrecker, 25 Ton Lowboy Tractor driver, Business Development Specialist for the Comanche Nation, Johnson O’Malley Education Tutor, Director of Finance, substitute teacher for Lawton Public Schools, teacher at Draughon College, Director of Education at the School of Technical Training, and teaching basic law, medical classes, English, Math, Accounting and Computer classes. University of Southern Colorado as a lecturer, Webster University Adjunct Professor, teaching at Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base as a graduate class professor of finance and budgeting, he was credential to teach for Pike Peak College. He was the Chief Executive Officer of the Comanche Nation Tax Commission, for many years.
He owned and operated a tax preparation business for many years, and he prepared taxes for many people free of charge when they couldn’t afford to pay him.
Raymond belonged to and served as an elected officer for numerous organizations such as the Safety Steward for the Longshoreman’s Union in California, Chairman of the Walters Homecoming Powwow Committee, Secretary of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Preaching Elder of the Comanche Reformed Church, Vice-Chairman for the CRC Consistory. Chairman of the Reformed Church in American Indian Ministries committee. He was Vice-Chairman, and Treasurer for Oklahoma Intertribal Tax Association. He was a Member of the Comanche Little Ponies. The Comanche Indian Veterans Association, and the VFW.
Raymond was baptized in the Comanche Reformed Church as an infant at two weeks old prior to his father leaving for Europe during WWII. He was taught how to sing Comanche hymns by his father and loved to sing his father’s, grandfather’s great-grandfather’s and uncle’s songs, among the other Comanche hymns which he dearly loved. He took great pleasure in serving the Lord for many years. He was a preaching elder and preached Sunday Services when the Pastor was not available and preached at other churches and funerals and weddings as requested. He was a man of prayer.
Raymond was a Powwow Southern Straight Dancer and won all across the Western United States and in Oklahoma. The wins he was most proud of was the World Championship Southern Straight Dance Contest in Fire Lake Arizona, the First Place Straight dance contest at Anadarko Fair, and First Place in the Comanche Walters Homecoming Powwow. He stopped counting the wins when he past one hundred wins.
Raymond has been quoted within book such as: “Reformed Church in America”; “Comanche Today”; The “Comanches” Cowboys & Indians, and “The Comanche Code Talkers”.
Raymond’s paternal grandparents were (Harry) Pevodah and (Ruby) Suwybitten (Pohawpatcho); his paternal great-grandparents were (Frank) Chekovi and Nauni; his paternal great great-grandparents were Mo-cho and ME-A-KAH.
His maternal grandparents were (Timothy) Penockquaddy (Yellowfish) and (Emma) Kakanusupini (Eckiwardy); his maternal great-grandparents were Paqueohaupith (Yellowfish) and Tahwehkee (Monassey); his maternal great great-grandparents were Ho-Yunny and Mah-Su-Tigh.
Raymond married his true love Wanda Gates, who he met while she was working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Riverside California he would say “Just one look is all it took to fall in love with her!” He would say she was his flower in the desert. They married in San Bernardino, California on June 15, 1978. They have four children: one girl, Brook Nauni- Powell and spouse Marshall Powell Jr.; three sons: Raymond Derrick Nauni and spouse Maggie; Dominic Walker, and Daniel Nauni of the home; grandchildren: Brooklyn Nauni and spouse Phillip Beach; Casandra Powell-Thompson and spouse Dean Thompson; Celeste Powell; Javier Walker; Rocinda Nibbs; Alexandria and Catherine Horn; great-grandchildren: Benjamin Toahty-Johnson; Kittie Toahty-Johnson; Stormy Toahty-Johnson; Tommy Chasenah; Raynyttah Nibbs; Gina Nibbs; Roshawn Nibbs; and Michael Wixey.
Raymond had many students, friends, and relatives he is survived by. This includes his wife of the home, his children, sister Marion and her spouse Husky Simmons of Geronimo; sister Gwen Brinkman of Lawton; sister Christine and spouse Gus McCarthy of Lawton; brother Vandell of Cache.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob Nauni and sister-in-law Margaret Nauni and brother Willis Nauni.