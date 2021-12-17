Funeral services for Raymond Dale Lehew will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Eric Sharum, Minister of University Church of Christ, Lawton officiating.
Burial with military honors will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Raymond Dale Lehew, 76, Lawton passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 in Snyder. He was born Dec. 11, 1945 in Chickasha, to Manuel and Lois (Golden) Lehew. He served as a SP5 in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/palm. Raymond married Brigitte I. Kukurich on March 12, 1982 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Raymond retired from Civil Service at Fort Sill. He enjoyed his retirement, staying busy with his boat and fishing, his Harley Davidson, and especially the Oklahoma Sooners.
Raymond is survived by his wife Brigitte of the home; three children: Melinda Kukurich-Grady and her husband Chris; Aaron Raymond Lehew and wife Katie and Nathan Lehew all of Lawton; his brother Mike Lehew and wife Jimmy of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren: Korie Kukurich; Colton Kukurich; Cody Kukurich; Braden Kukurich; Zane Kukurich; Pheobe Lehew; Corbin Lehew; Destiney Grady and Kendrell Grady; great-grandson, Kaiden Kukurich and his step-mother, Pat Lehew.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Dennis Lehew.