Raymond D. RD Brown, II

Funeral service for Raymond “RD” D. Brown, II, 38, of Lawton will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Cameron Baptist Church.
Mr. Brown passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 from noon until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
RD was born on April 3, 1983 in Lawton. He grew up in Lawton with his parents, Raymond and Darla Brown. He attended school in Lawton, graduating from Eisenhower High School in 2001. While at Eisenhower, he played soccer. He and his friends established the Blue Body Brigade at school and he was involved in the Civil Air Patrol. He attended OSU, majoring in Criminal Law and later returned to Lawton in 2005. He worked at Assurant, and later with City of Lawton/Comanche County 911. He then decided to become a Brother in Blue, working for Lawton Police Department as an officer. He also worked for Comanche Gaming and the Comanche Nation Police Department where he continued his career as a police officer, and worked patrol until the last few months working as a dispatcher.
He married Amanda Klein on Oct. 16, 2015, at Holy City in the Wichita Mountains. He loved cigars and was a whiskey connoisseur and was involved in many cigar associations. Ray was known for being elegant and articulate. He was also very precise with his words to make a point and was considered the best of friend and mentor to most.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Brown, of the home; three sons: Raymond D Brown III; Aleck Wayne Brown; and Rhett Douglas Brown, all of the home; his parents: Raymond and Darla Brown, of Lawton; his grandmother, Anna Hartmansgruber Brown, of Lawton; his brothers: Thomas Brandon and Claire Nasrallah and their children: Sierra and Koa Nasrallah, and Justin Eli and Jessica Nasrallah and their son, Gunnar Nasrallah, of NC; his aunts and uncles: Dennis and Rebecca Brown; Janice and Jerome Maxey; Tina and David Touchet, and Julie McGraw; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Douglas Brown.