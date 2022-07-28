WALTERS — Funeral service at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, 2 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, with Dr. Jack Jacob officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.

Ray Harold Hoodenpyle was born to Ernest Franklin and Ruth Alene (Willis) Hoodenpyle on April 15, 1938, in Walters, and departed this life in Lawton, on July 23, 2022, at the age of 84 years, 3 months and 8 days.