WALTERS — Funeral service at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, 2 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, with Dr. Jack Jacob officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
Ray Harold Hoodenpyle was born to Ernest Franklin and Ruth Alene (Willis) Hoodenpyle on April 15, 1938, in Walters, and departed this life in Lawton, on July 23, 2022, at the age of 84 years, 3 months and 8 days.
Ray grew up north of Walters on the county line. He attended college in Norman and then at Cameron in Lawton while working part time at Cotton Electric. He was drafted into the Air Force at age 25, serving his country honorably. He met Shirley Jane Garrison at a stoplight in Illinois and they soon married on June 14, 1963 in Rantoul, IL.
They made their home in Denver for a few years while Ray was employed with United Airlines. They returned to Walters and started farming in the Hulen area on Beaver Creek. They moved to town in 1981 and in 1984 he began a 28-year career as a welder with the City of Lawton, retiring in 2012.
Ray was a member of First Baptist Church in Walters. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling, tinkering and building things.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Ruth Hoodenpyle; his wife, Shirley, in 2022; a sister, Doris Ann Hoodenpyle; and his brothers: Ernest Jr. and Ray’s twin, Ralph, as well as an infant brother, Robert.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Zac and Sabrina Hoodenpyle of Walters; a sister-in-law, Judy Hoodenpyle of Walters; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Janice Garrison of St. Elmo, IL; five grandchildren: Joelynn, Jessie, Zane, Lily and Lana all of Walters; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.