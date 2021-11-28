Ray “Cowboy Ray” Boydstun of Geronimo passed away Friday Nov. 19, 2021 at the age of 66.
Ray was born Aug. 9, 1955 in Lawton to Darlin and Pauline Boydstun. He attended Lawton Public Schools. He worked at Lawton Acoustics, then owned his own cab for many years serving Lawton and had several long-standing customers. In July 1994, he met the love of his life, Mary Gunn, with whom he shared 27 years of life together. With a shared passion of horses, they made their home east of Geronimo where they lived for 22 years. Ray was an avid OU and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved having the grandkids over to share horseback riding, 4-wheeler riding, swimming, BBQing and loved spending time with family.
Ray was preceded in death by his dad, Garlin Boydstun; mom, Pauline Boydstun; sister, Sue Wilkerson and son of Mary, Ronnie W Gunn.
He is survived by his beloved Mary Gunn of the home; daughter, Amanda Schotts of Lawton; brother-in-law, Ted Jacobs and wife Laura of Geronimo; sister, Mary Gant of Lawton; grandson, Arik Schotts of Lawton; granddaughters: Kaylee and Katelyn Schotts of Lawton and Claudia Gunn of Elgin and nieces: Niki Gant-Williford and husband Toni of Lawton; Kathy and Kenny Peters of Moore along with many other nieces and nephews and friends.
A memorial service for Ray “Cowboy Ray” Boydstun will be on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel.