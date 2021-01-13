Dec. 21, 2020, Our heavenly father has come to take our mother home to join him in heaven.
Raquel Marie Collazo was born in Stanford, Texas on May 16, 1982, to Thomas Collazo and Donna Hale. She attended school in Apache, Boone and Lawton. She enjoyed watching movies, playing games, and walks in the park.
She was always smiling and enjoyed time with family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Hale; two daughters: Deandra Waysepappy, Lindsey Waysepappy; two sons: Sidney Waysepappy and Casey Waysepappy; two sisters: JoAnn Wright and brother-in-law Timothy Wright of Lawton; Mary Collazo of Arizona; two brothers: David Hale of Walters and Anthony Collazo of Texas; she is also survived by uncles: Eddie Heminokeky and wife Laura; Woodrow Hale; and Vincent Hale; nephew, Randy Williams and kids Ryder and Selena; niece, Robin Collazo; Allie and Audrey; many other nieces and nephews and friends.
The family of Raquel Marie Collazo will have a memorial service 5 p.m., Jan. 23, 2021 at the Bellaire Apartments in Lawton.