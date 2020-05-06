Randy Wayne Perdasofpy, 68, was called home to the Lord Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on March 15, 1952, to Vernon Perdasofpy and Mertyl Berry. He graduated from Chattanooga High School with the Class of 1972. He attended college and earned his Associates Degree in Phlebotomy. He eventually entered the construction field and worked as a Civil Quality Control Inspector for many years and was certified with the Army Corp of Engineers. In between projects Wayne raised Thoroughbreds’ and Quarter Horses for the racing industry. He was an avid horse racing fan, breeder and trainer. He supported local FFA and 4-H, he loved children, going to the movies, Pow Wows where, as a Comanche Indian he participated as a dancer, State Fairs, rodeos, ropings, dances, and exploring America in all its glory.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Lucinda Pueblo, a brother, Arlen Phil Perdasofpy and two adopted brothers John and Tommy Reed. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of Bloomfield, NM and her sisters, brother and numerous nieces & nephews, one son, Linn Perdasofpy (location unknown) 3 sisters, Maxine Stumblingbear of Tulsa, Wilthanne Perdasofpy of Lawton and Revina Berry Frank of Anadarko; two adopted brothers, Donny “Skeeter” Reed of Chattanooga and Hardy Reed of Davis, a cousin who was more like a brother Coach Bill Berry of Lawton and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from every corner of the Country; Randy “Wayne” loved all of you.
Wayne had many goals in his life, some achieved, some unfinished. One of the most important goals Wayne held was a wife and family of his own. He achieved this goal late in life, when he married into a large family that embraced him. When the Lord called him home, he was surrounded by his wife, her sisters and many friends. He was surrounded by love.
Graveside services will be in the La Jara Colorado Cemetery on County Road Y, on Saturday May 9 at 2:00 pm. All are welcome.
Wayne was a victim of gastric cancer and pancreatitis. He was not a COVID-19 patient.