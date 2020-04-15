A private family graveside service for Randy Ray Buchanan, 65, of Grandfield, Oklahoma will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery, Grandfield, Oklahoma.
Mr. Buchanan passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m and Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Randy was born in Hollis, OK on December 16, 1954, to Leonard and Revonda (Ryan) Buchanan.
He moved to Lawton in 1957 and attended school in Lawton before joining the Marine Corps. He loved hunting and fishing and anything outdoors, especially planting something and seeing it grow.
He is survived by his sons, Brent and wife Stephanie and Adam and wife, Rachel; his mother Revonda Buchanan; grandchildren, Rylee, Morgan, Kagen, Kaylee, and Kyle Buchanan; his sister, Rita and husband, Steve Hawkins; a niece and nephew; and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard Buchanan; his grandparents; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
