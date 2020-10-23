Randy (Randol Ray) Aud died on October 2nd, 2020 in Apache Oklahoma.
Born on October 23, 1952, in Red Bud, Illinois, Randy attended elementary school in Lawton, Oklahoma. His Aunt Irma Lou McCray was his second-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School. In 1964 the family moved to Darmstadt, Illinois. Randy then attended school in Marissa, Illinois, graduating in 1970. He attended Belleville Area College briefly and then moved to Texas where he primarily worked in the grocery industry. He moved back to Darmstadt in 1984, studied to be a Respiratory Therapist at SWIC, and worked in various locations in that field, including St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Granite City and Kenneth Hall Regional Hospital in East St. Louis.
Randy was aligned with the practices and beliefs of the Native/Indigenous people of America. He loved attending Pow Wow’s and other sacred ceremonies and connecting with their music, art, and teachers. Randy was also very generous to his family and friends, and especially to those who were less fortunate.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Robert, his mother, Wanda nee McCray, and his brother Max. He is survived by an older brother, Kenneth Aud (Linda) and younger sister, Becky Aud-Jennison (Stephen) and an aunt, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Service—-Due to the pandemic we are experiencing, there will be a private family graveside service at the Darmstadt Cemetery, with a public Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions — New Life Evangelistic Center, P.O. Box 473, St. Louis, MO 63166. Apache Senior Nutrition Center, 301 East Evans Avenue, Apache, OK 73006. Or charity of your choice.