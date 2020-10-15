Funeral service for Randy Lee Wroge will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Patton, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Indiahoma officiating.
Randy Lee Wroge, 60, Indiahoma, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Lawton. Randy was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on July 18, 1960 to MSG (Retired) O.H. Jim and Betty Lou (Ray) Wroge. He grew up in a military family before settling in Lawton in 1978 and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1979. Randy married Stephanie Clark on May 30, 1998. Following graduation, Randy worked at Kinco and Dunbar Oil Company until 1983 when he was hired at the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant in Lawton. Randy worked at Goodyear for 37 years and was currently employed there prior to his passing. He was a collector of guns, John Deere memorabilia and anything vintage or antique. Randy never met a stranger, was a devoted family man and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was loved and will be missed by many.
Randy is survived by his wife, Stephanie of the home, three sons, Jason Greeley of Lawton, Steven Wroge and wife Jamie of Ardmore, Oklahoma, Sean Greeley and wife Sarah of Lawton, one daughter, KayLyn Wroge of Lawton, step son, Christopher Henderson of Texas, eight grandchildren, Blake Baldwin of the home, Carsyn Greeley, Mason Edmonds, Kyndall Wroge, Riley Hill, Willow Greeley and Sage Tiger all of Lawton, and Betty Wroge of Ardmore, his father, MSG (Retired) O.H. Jim Wroge and wife Joyce of Indiahoma, Oklahoma, sister, Roxanne McCaig and husband Brian of Florida, brothers-in-law, Tim Corley, Ricky Clark and wife Lisa of Lawton.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Lou Wroge and sister, Cathy Lynn Corley.
