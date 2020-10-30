Memorial services for Randy Lee Meredith, 61, of Lawton Oklahoma will be at 1pm on Monday, Nov 2nd at Lawton First Assembly. Randy passed on Oct. 15th, 2020 at his residence. He was born on August 18th, 1959 in Texas City, Texas. He worked at Lawton First Assembly where he was also devoted member. He served our country in the US Army.
Randy was preceded in death by parents Shirleen and Jerry Gay of Tahlequah Ok; and 1 brother Keith A Meredith of Longview Tx.
He is survived by father Lester Meredith and wife Rebekah of Hot Springs, AR; brother Lester Meredith and wife Debra of Tulsa, OK; sister Leslee Roberts and husband Kevin of Mansfield, TX; daughter Elizabeth Howard and husband Steven of Elizabethtown, KY; and grandchildren Zachary Howard and Abigail Howard of Elizabethtown KY.