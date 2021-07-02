Funeral service for Randy “Goose” Bridges will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at First Baptist Church, Lawton, with Senior Pastor Mike Keahbone officiating.
Burial will follow in Walters Cemetery, Walters, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Randy “Goose” Bridges, 66, Lawton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Lawton. He was born July 2, 1954 in Lawton to Billy Leon and Patsy LaRue (Martin) Bridges. Randy grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School. Following graduation, Randy worked for Lawton Transit Mix and Brown and Root Construction in Lawton. Randy helped build the Goodyear Tire and Rubber plant in Lawton and applied for a job there. Randy worked at the plant when it opened in 1979 and retired in September of 2020 after 41 years of service there. Randy married Debera L. “Debbie” Doake on June 7, 1974 in Lawton. Debbie passed away Nov. 6, 2011. Randy was an avid OU fan, enjoyed golf, playing Pinochle, car racing of any kind and loved spending time with his grandchildren camping at the lake and attending their various sports and activities. He had a green thumb and loved working in his yard. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lawton. Randy will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include three children, two sons: Randall Bridges Jr. and wife Marcy of Lawton; Kyle Bridges of Lawton and daughter, Kristin Beyer and husband Weldon of Lawton; two grandsons: Brady and Carson Bridges and one granddaughter, Loran Beyer; his mother, Patsy LaRue Bridges, and one sister, Tonya Maruska of Chickasha and other family members
Randy was preceded in death by his wife and father.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com