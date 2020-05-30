Randy Flores “ Shawn’ogeish’uck” (Red Dawn) Jessepe, age 43, passed away 5/27/2020 in Anadarko, Ok. He was born to Rito Flores and Mary Jessepe on July 4, 1976. Also, Mother Jennifer Jessepe Bayless.
He graduated from Riverside Indian School in 1995 and attended Haskell Jr, Lawrence, KS for 1 year. Randy met and married the love of his life, Valda Prentiss in 1996. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved being called PaPa by all of the grandchildren.
Randy’s hobbies were BBQ, Chef for family, family gathering with immediate family and grandbabies. He was a devoted husband and father and worked all the way until illness in 2017.
He was an Avid fan of the KU, Dallas Cowboys, OU and Thunder.
Survived by: wife of the home, Valda
Daughters: Lisa Marie and husband Sy Boyiddle,; Amylynn and husband Joshua Littlbird, Sr; Kimora Jean all of Anadarko, Ok
Sons: Wesley Michael and Davain Joe both of Anadarko, OK
Nephew: Daniel Jessepe, Marcel Jessepe, Noam Jessepe
Nieces: Carly Jessepe, Zorah Jessepe,
Grandchildren: Bryslyn Jay, Braydyn Aka (button) Jay, Brayslyn Jay, Jay Jay and Kymbri Inez all of Anadarko, Ok
Siblings: Marlin Jessepe, Ish Jessepe, Tanya Jessepe, Rica Jessepe, Rico Jessepe
Special aunts: Carol Jessepe, Mary Prentiss, Donna Prentiss-Meeks, Laura Prentiss Kocher
Special Friend: Leo Walkingstick AKA (Lil Mike) whom he loved like a brother
Preceded in death: parents, mothers, Mary Jessepe and Jennifer Jessepe, Grandmother, Loetta Jessepe; Grandfather Roedold Jessepe, uncle, Dewey Jessepe, Wesley Jessepe
Funeral Service: 11:00 PM Monday, June 1st, 2020
Grace Christian Fellowship, Anadarko, OK
Burial: Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko, Ok
Visiting Hours: 1:00 PM — 8:00 PM Friday, May 29th, 2020
1:00 PM — 8:00 PM Saturday, May 30st, 2020
1:00 PM — 8:00 PM Sunday, May 31st, 2020
Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK
Under the direction of Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Anadarko, OK