Randy D. Hill, 58 of Bloomington, IL passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Aledo Rehab and Health Care.
He was born May 21, 1962 in Strasbourg, France to Randolph and Norma Hill. Randy graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton. Randy married Heidi Wells July 25, 2003 in Winter Haven, Florida.
He served with the U.S. Coast Guard.
Randy was employed as a security guard. He played drums with a local band in Southern Oklahoma. Randy enjoyed aviation, WW II documentaries, gaming and had a great love for animals.
Survivors include his wife, Heidi of Bloomington, IL and one sibling, Kaye Johansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.