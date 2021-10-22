Graveside services for Randy Butler, 66, of Sterling, will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Sterling Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends and family from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Randy Butler passed away at his home surrounded by family Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Randy was born Jan. 25, 1955 to Alford and Margie Butler. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1973. He attended Vo Tech for machine shop. Randy worked 10 years as a machinist at Linam Machine shop. He then overhauled motors for Tommy Biles and worked for Bob Hill at 5 Pt Service for two years prior to getting on at Goodyear. Randy retired after 37 years of service as a maintenance tech in 2020.
Growing up, Randy was a car man! He always had the nicest and “FASTEST” car! He spent lots of Friday nights proving how fast they were. While he loved his cars, his true passion and calling in life was being a dad and papa! Randy spent all his spare time chasing his girls playing ball. The past 18 years have been spent in a folding chair watching softball, baseball,shooting, and rodeos or in a bleacher for archery, football, basketball, and wrestling. If his grandkids had something going, he was sure to be there being their #1 fan. This took careful scheduling to try and get in as much as he could weekly! He didn’t care if it was a win or loss, it was all about “getting to see that one good play!”
Randy loved his family with everything he had always having a smile on his face. He was the kindest, most selfless person, loving family man. Randy was and amazing son, brother, dad, and a “grand” papa. Randy was GOLDEN, our Hero!
Randy is survived by his mother, Margie Butler; one brother, Gary Butler; one sister, Phyllis Schulte all of Sterling; three daughters: Misty O’Daniel and husband Kevin; Tamela Heaton and husband, Adam; Sheena Hines and husband Heath all of Marlow; eight grandchildren: Raley; Jori; Macy; Ace; Kadan; Paizli; Tripp; and Camdyn; three nephews: Bobby; Stephen; and Chris Schulte and many loved cousins who were more like siblings.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Alford Butler and nephew Kevin Schulte.