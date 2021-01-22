A memorial dinner for Randolph Correa Zambrana, 59, Oklahoma City, will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Marie-Snyder Building, 101 S 7th Street, Cache.
Randolph Correa Zambrana was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Jan. 29, 1961, to Randolph Zambrana and Gladys Correa and departed his life in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Jan. 13, 2021.
Randolph was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He joined the army in 1979, while in the service he was a light wheel vehicle and power generator mechanic and served 11 months overseas in Turkey. He also earned an Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Marksman Badge. He was stationed at Fort Sill in 1981. Following his discharge from the Army in 1982, he made the decision to stay in Lawton, Oklahoma. He got married in 1984 and had three children, and worked as a roofer for many years.
His hobbies included spending time with children, grandchildren and going to the casino.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph Zambrana and Gladys Correa, and his sisters: Cristal Zambrana Correa and Gladys R. Zambrana Correa; maternal grandparents and paternal grandparent.
He is survived by his children: Randolph Zambrana IV, Sandra Zambrana, and Ana and Frank Russell; grandchildren: Tony, Natalia and Erika Zambrana, Santana Russell, and Rodney Blake Parker; siblings: Jean A. Zambrana, Sandra Zambrana, Ricardo Correa Romero, Randolph Zambrana and Randall Zambrana; his stepmother, Ana M Rivera; and many nieces and nephews.