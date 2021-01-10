Funeral services for Randell Lee Hale, 85, of Apache will be held at 2:00 PM, Jan., 11, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Apache, 301 East Franklin, Apache, OK with Jon Syverson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Apache under the direction of the Fletcher-Elgin Funeral Home. Family visitation will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Randell went to his heavenly home Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 85, surrounded by loved ones. Randell Lee Hale was born Jan. 3, 1936 in Sterling, to James “Bud” and Mazell (Henderson) Hale. He attended Richland and Woodlawn schools in Sterling. Randell married Wilma Ambrose and together they had one son, before he married Linda Chance, whom he had three daughters with. He held many jobs at various places throughout his life to include selling cars in Rush Springs, for the Wildlife Department Fish Hatchery, and at Dolese before taking his long term job as a City of Lawton Lake Ranger. He remained at that job for 31 years and 1 day before retiring in 1993. Randell was devoted to his line of work and he took pride in all of his contributions to Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth. In recognition of his hard work, the City of Lawton named a road “Randell Hale Drive”. Following his retirement, he took positions as a security guard at First Commercial Bank and a courier at Affiliated Van Lines. In the past, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge, held a seat on the Rural Water District #2 board, and he was a Medicine Park school board member. In the late 1990s, he took part in a three generation baptism by Brother Jimmy Lehew at Locust Grove Baptist Church. Throughout his wonderful life Pa Randell enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, attending sports/school activities and playing competitive games with his family. He was known as Pa Randell to many and he took in many kids and grandkids as his own throughout the years. He devoted his life to being a wonderful dad, Pa, husband, brother and friend. He was an amazing, kind man who would help anyone at the drop of a hat. He was a devoted Christian and an active member of the First Baptist Church.
Randell is survived by his son Randy Hale and his wife Trish, of Elgin; daughters: Debbie Caldwell and husband Chris, of Lawton; Brenda Graham of Apache; Rhonda Scammahorn and husband Monte, of Apache; eight grandchildren: Joey Graham of Apache; Nicki Hale of Elgin; Adriane Marshall and husband Garrod, of Elgin; Josh Hale and his wife Erin, of Lawton; Megan Hicks and her husband Jonathon “Red”, of Fletcher; Chris Caldwell Jr. and his wife Lindsay, of Lawton; Chance Caldwell and his wife Carly, of Lawton; and Avery Scammahorn of Apache; 16 great-grandchildren: Rhett Vaughan; Judson Marshall; Reese Vaughan; Chayse Marshall; Hayden Hicks; Luke Graham; Noelle Barris; Cailin Noel; Ridlee Noel; Chaysen Caldwell; Catchyn Caldwell; Clemsyn Caldwell; Cayler Caldwell; Dylan Caldwell; Teagan Caldwell; Trace Caldwell; his sister, Mary Wright and husband Jimmy Al; his brother-in-law, Jerry Chance and his wife Sue; his sister-in-law Janice Kendall; brother-in-law Danny Chance and his wife Paulette.
He was preceded in death by his wife Linda, his parents, four brothers, two sisters, and numerous other loved ones.
