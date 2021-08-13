Randall S. Bradley, age 60, of Lawton passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Randy was born to Cecil and Phyllis Munson Bradley on Nov. 5, 1960. He was born in Lancaster, California and graduated from AUHS in 1978. He proudly served in the United States Army for three years. After the Army, Randy became a truck driver and moved to Lawton in 2005.
Preceded in death by his father, Cecil Bradley and his grandparents, Randy is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Johnston, two grandchildren: Gabriel and Autumn; his mother, Phyllis Bradley; his grandmother, Marjorie Walters; one sister, Brenda Dickey and husband Wayne; one nephew, Brandon Dickey; one niece, Miranda Dickey; adopted siblings: Mary and David Bowman and one uncle, Mike George along with several cousins, other relatives and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Funeral services for Randy Bradley will be on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel. The family will have a visitation on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com