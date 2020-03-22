Word has been received on the death of Randall Ralph Richards.
No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Randall Ralph Richards, 72, of Wichita, Kansas passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Carnegie, Oklahoma. He was born July 26, 1947 in Vienna, Austria to Ledtkey Randall and Selma Julie (Sonnlietner) Richards. Randall was a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Lawton, where he excelled in many sports, including football, basketball, track and baseball. Following high school he served in the US Army during Vietnam. After leaving the Army, Randall worked construction until his health forced him to retire.
He is survived by his daughter Melinda M. Kukurich of Lawton, his sister Mary Lou Richards of Lawton, five grandchildren, Zane, Colton, Korie, Cody and Braden Kukurich all of Lawton, a niece and nephew Julie Foruria and David Foruria both of Lawton and numerous other cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Robert R. Richards.
