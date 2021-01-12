Our dad, brother, uncle and friend Randall A. Smith, aka Randy or Chico was called home to be with his parents on Jan. 5, 2021. Dad passed away at his home in Westcliffe, Colorado due to complications from COVID-19. Dad made so many close friends in Westcliffe who helped look after him when he was sent home from Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado. We can never express our gratitude and appreciation for this. Just know our hearts were warmed knowing he was cared and loved by you all.
Dad proudly served in the Army for 22 years as an Advanced Biomedical Equipment Specialist. He served a tour in Vietnam and was stationed in Germany and Korea as well as all across the USA. Dad received the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (sixth award), Overseas Service Bars (1), Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3), Sharp Shooter Badge with Rifle Component Bar and Army Commendation medal.
Dad continued his career as a Biomedical Tech for 20 plus years with OU Medical, Grady County Memorial Hospital and finally Jackson County Memorial Hospital, all located in Oklahoma.
Dad was able to fulfill a life long dream of his and build a cabin in the mountains of Colorado. He moved into his cabin in 2015 and began living his best life of retirement. He enjoyed anything outdoors, and making memories with his loving family of friends.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, his dad Otis Smith, his mom Helen Jardine and her second husband Bill Jardine. His paternal grandparents, Earl and Jessie Smith and maternal grandparents, T.J. and Grace Bridges. He had two brother-in-laws proceed him as well Andy Booker and Jere F. Doerfler.
Dad is survived by two daughters: Jenifer Langdon and Amanda Smith; a younger brother Dale and Joyce Smith; and his younger sister Cathy Doerfler. Dad was the proud uncle to Gene and Allison Doerfler; Jason and Kacie Booker; Deanna and Steven Culp; and Jere F. Doerfler Jr. and his fiancee Whitney Carter. There are many great and great-great nieces and nephews whom he loved and cherished.
Dad has a large extended family of friends in the Westcliffe area who have graciously arranged a celebration of his life at 4Kings Bar & Grill on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m., in Westcliffe. In lieu of flowers and food please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or to Sangre Shooting Sports Club, PO Box 1554 Westcliffe, CO 81252.
We will also be having a memorial in Lawton, with military honors sometime in the spring of 2021.