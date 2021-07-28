Rand Winters Ozier made the inevitable jump to another reality after dancing for almost 70 years with the always fatal condition called human life. He was born to his parents Whit and Mary Virginia Ozier on Jan. 3, 1952. He lived in Lawton until he graduated from Lawton High School in 1970. After that, he attended numerous universities including the University of Florida; Cameron University; the University of Oklahoma; Fresno City College; and the University of Utah, but never got a degree because he just couldn’t decide what he wanted to be when he grew up. The truth is that he never wanted to be a grown-up.
In 1977, Rand hitchhiked solo from Fresno, California, to Nova Scotia, and then back to Oklahoma over a period of about seven months. In 1978, he helped organize the Lawton chapter of the Sunbelt Alliance, a group that protested the proposed building of a nuclear power plant in Inola. He and 12 others, known as the Halloween 13, were arrested for chaining themselves to earth moving equipment at the site and spent a few days in the Rogers County jail. The plant was never built.
Rand spent the next few years as a tour guide for TrekAmerica, a company that offered foreign tourists a cheap way to tour the United States. He lived in Park City, Utah, for four years, employed by Park City Transportation. He later worked at The Trails Golf Club in Norman; Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls, Texas; Hummingbird Golf Course in Cache; and worked for the City of Cache Public Works Department until 2014.
After his mother died, Rand moved to Holiday Island, Arkansas, then moved to a house outside of Eureka Springs, where he lived until his transcendence. He sometimes referred to himself as “A borderline recluse whose forte was getting along with people.”
He was preceded in death by everyone who died before him, and is survived by everyone who is still alive, including his brother Lance and wife Linda of Corrales, New Mexico; his nephews: Owen Ozier and Drew Ozier; and numerous cousins.
As Rand would say, “I had a lot of fun! In fact, I had the time of my life!” “Create a nice day!” “Peace.”
A memorial video celebrating Rand’s life as a human can be seen at: https://www.todosjuntosphotography.com/Other/Rand-Ozier-Memorial-Video-Final/n-fZLL2t/