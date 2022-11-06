Ramona Chaddlesone was born on Sept. 25, 1950, in Lawton. Born to Kenneth Chaddlesone and Leatrice Stumblingbear Doyeto. Ramona was 72 years of age and passed away in Oklahoma City.

She enjoyed spending time with relatives and friends. She also enjoyed hearing the word of her Lord Jesus Christ. Her life was spent in various situations in which she considered experiences good and bad, which she endured Thanking her Savior. After she graduated high school she attended school in Santa Fe, NM, then later at Draughon’s Business College in Dallas, TX. She was employed by the Kiowa Tribe and later by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Anadarko, after 33 yrs of employment she retired from the BIA.