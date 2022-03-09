Word has been received of the death of Ramona Anjes Johnson, 64, of Elgin.
Mrs. Johnson passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at her home in Elgin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Ramona was born on Oct. 24, 1957 at Fort Sill, to Wendell and Sonja (Weber) Oberender. She grew up in the Lawton/Fort Sill and Elgin area. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1976 and attended Vo-Tech where she was certified as a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, and later for Hospice and Home Healthcare. She married Michael Johnson on June 1, 1984 in Lawton. Ramona enjoyed deep sea fishing trips to the coast and loved horses and her dogs.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Johnson, of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law: Jared and Janna Johnson, of Dundee, TX and Jordan and Tiffany Johnson, of North Carolina; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Roger and Liz Oberender, of CA and Gary Oberender, of Duncan; two sister and brothers-in-law: Rosemarie and Don Hill, of Central High, and Rita and Rob Lott, of South Dakota; three grandchildren: Jasper Johnson, Jacksy Johnson, and Addison Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harold Oberender; and her niece Amanda Hill-Butemeyer.