Funeral service for Ramon Leon John will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in First Baptist Church with Danny El Kouri officiating.
Burial will follow in Flower Mound Cemetery under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Viewing for family and friends will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the residence, 1902 SE Bishop Road, Lawton, Oklahoma.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Ramon Leon John died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at his residence at the age of 85. He was born southeast of Lawton on March 28, 1935 to Lyman L. and Madge (Elkins) John. He was a 1953 graduate of Lawton High School and received his bachelor’s degree in horticulture from Oklahoma State University in 1959.
He married Vivian Ann Fine on Dec. 29, 1959 in the First Baptist Church Memorial Chapel. He later married Hona J. Friedman in Lawton on July 18, 1974. She preceded him in death on April 12, 1992.
Ramon worked on the family farm growing up. In his high school years, he worked for Rachel Wray at Lawton Floral. He worked for Reichman’s Florist in Stillwater while attending school there. Upon returning to Lawton he owned and operated Flowers by Ramon on Sill before moving the business to Lawton in 1961. The business later expanded to become Flowers by Ramon, Landscape and Irrigation. In the early 1970’s he branched out into the wholesale side of the industry and operated Royce Ramon Wholesale Florist, distributing dried floral arrangements nationwide. He then fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning and operating a restaurant by opening the Wildcat Café in 1997.
Growing up Ramon attended Sunday School in the Flower Mound Community, was baptized at Calvary Baptist Church and was currently a member of First Baptist Church. In his younger years he was a member of 4-H followed by FFA. He received the Junior Master Farmer award in 1953. He was a member of the flower judging team at OSU which won third place in the nation. He was chairman of the 1957 state horticulture show at OSU. He was recognized as outstanding horticulture senior in the horticulture department of 1959. In his professional years he was a member of several floral associations and was featured in several floral magazines for his design work and success in the floral industry.
Survivors include his children: Elaine Cohee, Fort Worth, Texas, Randy John and daughter-in-law, Cindy John, Tulsa, Lance John, Lawton and Lori El Kouri and husband Danny, Lawton; 13 grandchildren and their spouses: Ladell Cohee, Betsy Cohee, Lindsay John, Brandon John, Jared and Allison Morris, Jason and Kelly Morris, Amy and Corey Knight, Ryan and Katelyn John, Seth and Jennifer John, Abe and Stephanie El Kouri, Joe Dan and April El Kouri, John Paul and Emily El Kouri and Sheridan and Eli Garcia; 32 great grandchildren; his double first cousin, Margie McMahan; and nephews: Wes John and Mitch John.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Bennie John along with their daughter, Josie, his daughter, Beverly Denise Morris and her husband Mitch, daughter-in-law, Loretta John, grandchildren, Beverly Katrice Cohee, Christopher Wayne Cohee and Jennifer Michelle Morris and two great grandchildren.
