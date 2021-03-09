Ralph Robert Robins was born Dec. 24, 1938. He was the third of 12 children born to the union of Frank Robins and Lillie Lee George Robins. He was a native of Clinton, Louisiana and a resident of Lawton. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, at the golden age of 82.
Ralph accepted Christ at an early age. He attended Pine Grove and Days Chapel Schools and finished his education in the Army. Ralph enlisted in the United States Army in 1961, serving for 22 years. He was stationed at Fort Sill. He served one term in Vietnam, two terms in Germany, and 18 months in Alaska. During his tenure in the military, he received a bronze star. Ralph retired as a 1st Sergeant. After retiring from the military in 1983, he worked for the Department of Civil Service for sixteen years. He also worked as an Apartment Manager for ten years. His hobbies were fishing, sewing, and growing vegetables in his garden. Ralph was a skilled craftsman, being proficient in electrical and carpentry work, making picture frames, plumbing, and repairing appliances. Brother Ralph Robins became a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Altus, in 1989 where he served on the Deacons Ministry until 1993. In 1993, he transferred his membership to Sunset Baptist Church in Altus, where he served on the Deacons Ministry and as Assistant Pastor. In 2005, he became the anointed pastor of this great church. He was known by most of his family and friends as Brother Robins or Pastor Robins.
Brother Robins is survived by his dedicated wife of 32 years, Sandra Robins; one stepson, Tychicus Jefferson of San Diego, California; one brother, Walter Robins (Lena) of Detroit, Michigan; four sisters: Betty Robins Turner of Zachary, Louisiana; Gloria Robins Knighten (Price) of Clinton, Louisiana; Bessie Robins Reuben of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Lovie Robins McElwee (Adolph) of Baker, Louisiana; nine sisters-in-law: Vonda Fields; Debra Gildon; Marie Garrett; Betty Durrough; Ikeither Robinson; Lisa Robinson; Jennifer Lane; Ardene Robins; and Tracy Robins; three brothers-in-law: Jimmy Robinson, Bobby Robinson, and Walter Fields; special friends, Rodney and Sondra Mitchell; a devoted friend, Hazel Shannon; his Oklahoma mom, Sister Jean Bridges; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Brother Robins was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lillie Robins; five brothers: Willie Robins Sr.; Frank Robins Jr.; Woodrow Robins; Alfred Robins Sr.; and Charley Robins; two sisters: Susie Robins Netter and Elizabeth Robins; two nephews: Kevin Eugene Robins and Randy Sean Frank Reuben; four brothers-in-law: Randolph Reuben; William Netter; Joe Louis Turner, and Lloyd Gildon; and a sister-in-law, Ora Selders Robins.
Funeral services for Ralph Robert Robins will be on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
The family will have a visitation on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
