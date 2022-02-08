Funeral for Ralph Cratic will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Harvest Plenty House of Prayer.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com