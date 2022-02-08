Ralph Cratic Feb 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral for Ralph Cratic will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Harvest Plenty House of Prayer.Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Whinery-Huddleston Funeral Home.Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cemetery Burial Ralph Cratic Garden Visitation Memorial Tribute Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists