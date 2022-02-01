Ralph Ayers Moulton, a long-time resident of Norman, passed peacefully into eternal life on Jan. 28, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born in Moscow, Vermont in July of 1927 to Henry L. and Bernice G. (Ayers) Moulton.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, a brother, three sisters and his beloved wife/partner, Thanya B. Moulton (2004).
He is survived by a brother, William Moulton (Carol), Morrisville, VT; and his children: Donald Ayers Moulton (Eileen), Dallas, TX; Mike Moulton (Jane), Albuquerque, NM and Susan Snyder (Jim), Norman. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Scott Ayers (Melanie); Brad (Amanda); Greg (Dani); Jeff (Stephanie); Kayla (Erik); Lauren (Spencer) and Regan.
He spent many enjoyable hours with all his grandchildren teaching them things that only a grandparent can do as well as allowing them to get away with much more than they should. He was aided in those nefarious efforts by, his wife, their grandmother!
He had 11 great-grandchildren: Lucas Ayers; Molly; Anthony; Andrew; Megan; Tatum; Emilee; Madyson; Kaelynn; Blake; Jeffrey (JJ) and three great great-grandchildren: Oliver, Gregory and Bruin as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was a World War II veteran, serving in the US Army. He was most proud of his service as a member of the 9812th Special Engineer Detachment, Military Intelligence Office, Security Section at Los Alamos, New Mexico. He worked in maintaining the security of all the critical material used in the development of and eventual production of the first atomic bombs that were utilized to bring the war to an end. This is where he met and married his wife who was a veteran in her own right. He mustered out of the US Army when the military ended its involvement with Los Alamos. He was a member of the American Legion and the Atomic Veterans Organization.
After the army, Ralph worked as an automotive technician rising to the level of Service Manager/Director for Buick and Pontiac dealerships. He worked at dealerships in Edmond, Lawton and Norman. He served several years on the Buick Motor Division National Service Manager’s Advisory Council, being elected to that position by his peers of which he was most proud. He mentored and taught many young automotive technicians throughout his career in efforts to raise the quality of service wherever he worked.
He was a long time licensed amateur radio operator holding an FCC Extra Class license (the highest level) with the call sign, KA5RUZ. He was an active member of the South Canadian Amateur Radio Society where he met his, late in life good friend, Wilma Black. His son (Mike) and two of his grandchildren (Greg and Jeff) followed him into that hobby.
The family would like to express their overwhelming gratitude to his home health aides (Rachel and Marcia) for their care, love and companionship over this past 3 ½ years. Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be pending through the Tribute Memorial Care Funeral Home at a later date. Internment will be at the Fort Sill National Cemetery next to his waiting wife. Online condolences may be shared at www.tribute.care
In lieu of flowers, pleases consider donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation in honor of Ralph MOULTON. They are dedicated to innovative programs helping veterans and first responders. do-nor@garysinisefoundation.org