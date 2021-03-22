A celebration of life for Rafael E. “Rafy” Montez, 46, of Lawton, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th. Bring your best memories and stories to share. Feel free to bring along food and beverages, as well.
He died Friday, March 19, 2021, following a battle with COVID-19 and other health issues.
Rafy was born Feb. 20, 1975, in Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, the son of Rafael E. and Rosamaria E. Montez. He married the love of his life, Lacey K. Montez on Nov. 16, 2019.
A fixture who spread love and joy wherever he went, Rafy worked at Cache Road Liquor and the Railhead Saloon as well as bartended at several Lawton venues over the years.
Rafy was the guitarist in Backwash and served as mentor to so many who picked up an instrument and played music. He was a light. He touched the lives of countless people, and always showed love and understanding to those who needed a shoulder to cry on and/or a good laugh.
Survivors include his wife, of the home; his parents; sister, Monica E. Bennett and her spouse, Jimmy; brother, Domingo E. Montez; sister, Melinda E. Montez; nieces: Serena M. Montez, Macy R. Haase, Alicia N. Montez, and Olivia A. Montez.
Cremation services provided by White’s Funeral Home, Duncan.