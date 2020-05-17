It is with great sadness that the family of Rafael A. Ortiz announce his passing May 11, 2020 in Lawton, OK. A celebration of Life Service will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
Burial with military honors will be in Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Rafael was born in Fort Brooks, Puerto Rico on September 4, 1955 to Ramon Quinones Hance and Rafael Ortiz Burgos. Rafael served honorably in the U. S. Army for 13-years until 1994. He settled in Lawton, in 2000 where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends poolside. He was very active volunteering at the Veteran Service Center. He purposely brought people together and he did that better than anyone else. He had a heart of gold and everyone naturally gravitated to him. He was married to the love of his life—Carmen Gloria for 43-beautiful years. Together, they had 3-children: Rafael, Marifere and Javier Joel.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen Gloria Ortiz; his son, Rafael Ortiz, his daughter, Maritere Ortiz and his son, Javier Joel Ortiz, daughters, Josie and Angelina Ortiz; his sisters, Falin Quinones, Martha Quinones, Ramonita Ortiz and Ivonne Elias; grandchildren, Mercadies, Dominic, Detenia, Byron, Joshua, Jaidyn, Aiden, Cayla, Alexandre, Elias and Sofia; numerous nephews and nieces and family all over the world.