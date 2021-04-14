Funeral services for Rae Nell “Cotton” Meyers will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Indiahoma United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Banks, First Baptist Church, Tipton and Pastor Les Bussell, Indiahoma United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery, Indiahoma, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home of Snyder.
The family will greet friends Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are encouraged at the service but not required.
Rae Nell Meyers, 81, Indiahoma, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in Snyder. She was born Sept. 27, 1939 South of Indiahoma to Philip Jr. and Lydia (Koch) Stoll. Rae Nell worked for the United States Postal Service. She started as a clerk, and retired after 31 years as a rural mail carrier. Not many people knew that she had a shoe fetish and a weakness for shoes. Hobbies were not really in her vocabulary, but if you ask anyone who knew her very well they would tell you she loved to WORRY !!! She worried about anything and anyone. There were times we would ask her what she was doing and she would say, “Oh I’m just worried sick about……..”. She was always worried if you were hungry, hot, cold, or whatever else she could think up. For over 55 years she worried about Roy V, and since his passing in 2016 she’s been worried about Tonya, Dennis, Ronda and the rest of the family and friends. No one else had to worry about what was going on because she did enough for everyone.
Rae Nell is survived by her son Dennis and wife Ronda of Indiahoma; daughter Tonya of Indiahoma; granddaughter Ashley and her husband Billie Hall of Stillwater; great-grandchildren: Isla and Aden Hall; adopted son Brian Reed; her sister Rose Mary Kern and husband Pete of Cache; two brothers: Ronnal Stoll and wife Cody of Indiahoma; Russell Stoll and wife Susan of Lawton and her two dogs, Dale and Susie.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy V; three brothers: Roy, Ralph and Richard; two sisters: Ruby Farley and Rama Jean Stoll and her parents, Lydia and PJ Stoll.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at Ayers Nursing Home for the exceptional care given to Rae Nell.
The family asks that any donations be made to the IOOF Cemetery, 26977 NW Mountain View Road, Indiahoma, OK 73552.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.