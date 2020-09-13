Graveside service for Rachele Giulia Sealey will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.
Burial will be under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family requests that those attending the service wear a mask.
Friends may view from 12:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Rachele Giulia Sealey, age 82, Lawton, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Oklahoma City. Rachele was born on October 12, 1937 in Codogne’, Italy to Dante and Luigia (Vettorel) Sartori. Rachele’s formative years were shaped by the Catholic Church, the looming war of WWII, and the struggles of post-war, where she traveled to Switzerland to work at age 13. She eventually landed a job at a factory where she learned to sew. She took full advantage of this opportunity and was able to return home where she soon became a sought-after seamstress for all the ladies in the surrounding area.
On March 20, 1969, Rachele married SGM (Retired) Earl Clifford Sealey in Codogne’, Italy after he impressed her by becoming fluent in Italian, even learning her dialect. Together, they had three children. They thoroughly enjoyed the company of other similar couples spending many weekends together in the foothills of the Alps, at Jesolo beach, or local lakes right here in Oklahoma. Earl passed away on April 21, 1991. She especially became close with Marisa Boring, whom she loved like a sister.
Rachele enjoyed traveling the world, watching Dancing with the Stars, and listening to opera (especially Pavarotti). She loved caring and cooking for her family and those that became family (like Frankie Davis-Thillet and Teresa Washington).
She is survived by her son, Christian Sealey, daughter, Samantha Sealey-Gibson and spouse Rodney Gibson; brother Alvise Sartori; grandchildren, Dante and spouse Rebecca Gibson, Julius Gibson, Sydnee Sealey, and Maurcus Gibson; great-grandson, August Gibson; nieces and nephews Thomas, Alessandro, Rosalind, and Alesia.
Rachele was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Christian, step-daughter, Terry, brother, Bernardo, and sister, Maria.
