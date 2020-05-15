Rachel Marie (Teel) Mayer, Cyril, was born July 30, 1942 in Sentinel, OK to Marvin and Orangie Teel. She passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 77. A Memorial will be held at a later date.
Marie graduated from Port High School in 1960. She married Hermie Mayer August 19, 1960 in Cordell, OK. After their marriage, Marie joined Hermie in Stillwater, OK where they attended college. After graduating college, they moved to Danville, IL. After some time, they returned to Oklahoma, living in the Oklahoma City area and Wagoner where they began raising their family. They then moved to Springfield, MO for several years and again returning to Oklahoma in 1981, making their home in Cyril. Marie had a few jobs throughout her lifetime, but she loved being a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling and camping in the Colorado mountains with her friends and family.
Marie is survived by her husband, Hermie, of the home; children: Debra Cardenas of Cyril; Tony Mayer and wife Sheila of Cyril; Jennifer Hill and Wyatt Hill of Fort Cobb; grandchildren: Madison Mayer of Stillwater, Makenzie Mayer of Cyril, Stacy Hill and wife Rhagan of Cordell, Jake Hill and wife Brianna of Fort Cobb and Ryker Hill of Fort Cobb; great-grandchildren: Archer Hill and Audrey Hill of Cordell; and one brother, Larry Teel and wife Barbara of Gordon, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Orangie Teel and her brother, John Teel.