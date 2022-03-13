Rachel Ann Myers passed away peacefully Monday Feb. 7, 2022. She was born Oct. 9, 1924 in Hannibal, MO to Bryan and Frances Beilsmith. She was the last surviving child of seven children.
Rachel grew up in Hannibal and graduated from Hannibal High School. It was in high school that she met the love of her life Harold D. Myers. They had been married 75 years before his passing in 2017.
In 1954 they moved to Lawton, and raised four children. Rachel worked for Lawton Public Schools as cafeteria manager at Andrew Jackson Elementary school.
She loved being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, having fresh flowers in her home, and entertaining with large dinner parties for family and friends. Rachel also loved shopping, traveling, home decorating, and rearranging furniture. She was always active to include celebrating her 97th birthday at the beach in Freeport, TX.
Rachel was a sweet, kind, loving and generous person. She will be missed by many.
Survivors include one son, H. Dwight Myers and wife Ellen of Sugar Land, TX; daughters: Peggy A. Myers of Lawton; BJ Clossen of Wichita Falls, TX; Leslie Brownsworth and husband Greg Brownsworth of Lawton; five grandchildren: Mary Rachel Myers and husband Aaron Bickle of Dallas, TX; Bryan Clossen and Briley Clouse of Stafford, TX; Caitlin Clossen of Waco, TX; Kylie Brownsworth of Columbia, MO, and Arron Brownsworth of Little Rock, AR.
The family would like to say thank you to Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX and all the staff at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, TX.
Condolences can be left on Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home Wichita Falls, TX web site at www.lunnscolonial.com In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the food program of Lawton Centenary United Methodist Church 704 SW D Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501
