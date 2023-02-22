ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Quentin Cordero Suina, 27, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away unexpected on Feb. 13, 2023. He was born on Oct.19, 1995, to Greg and Adria Suina.

He is survived by his parents of the home; brother, Rory Suina of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters, Lillene Suina of Hayward, CA and Sophie Suina of Albuquerque, N.M.; nephews, Isaac, William, Braiden, Adrian, Marques, Porter; nieces, Lakeyia, Rylei, Aubree, Lillianna all of Cassville, MO; uncles and aunts, Murray Rhoads Jr. of Cassville, MO, Melanie and Gaylon Motah of Lawton OK and Jolene and Lynn Schonchin of Elgin, OK; grandmother, Ada Suina; Kaylene & Erik Kimple of Manteca, CA; a special extended mother, LaNora “Momma” Parker; and a large Suina family from Cochiti Pueblo, NM; along with many grandmothers, aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.

Tags

Recommended for you