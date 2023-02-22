Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Quentin Cordero Suina, 27, of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away unexpected on Feb. 13, 2023. He was born on Oct.19, 1995, to Greg and Adria Suina.
He is survived by his parents of the home; brother, Rory Suina of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters, Lillene Suina of Hayward, CA and Sophie Suina of Albuquerque, N.M.; nephews, Isaac, William, Braiden, Adrian, Marques, Porter; nieces, Lakeyia, Rylei, Aubree, Lillianna all of Cassville, MO; uncles and aunts, Murray Rhoads Jr. of Cassville, MO, Melanie and Gaylon Motah of Lawton OK and Jolene and Lynn Schonchin of Elgin, OK; grandmother, Ada Suina; Kaylene & Erik Kimple of Manteca, CA; a special extended mother, LaNora “Momma” Parker; and a large Suina family from Cochiti Pueblo, NM; along with many grandmothers, aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.
Preceded in death by his sister, Adria Pasqualita Kaylene Suina; grandmother, Arlene Wockmetoah Jimenez; great grandmother, Lillie Tomahsah Tieyah; great grandfathers, Roy Wockmetoah and Antonio Suina Cochiti Pueblo.
A Prayer Service and all-night wake will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, starting at 7 p.m. at Comanche Reformed Church. Funeral service will start at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Comanche Reformed Church with Donna Chate-Pewo and Mickey Weryackwe officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.