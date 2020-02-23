LAWTON—Funeral Services for Quayshaun Sherrod Bell, age 27, will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (#7 NE Louis K. Jones Abvenue) in Lawton, with the pastor, Dr. Michael Logan, officiating. Reverend Leon McGahee will bring the Eulogy.
VISITATION/VIEWING. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.—Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
DEATH/BURIAL. Quayshaun Bell died Friday, February 14, 2020 in Lawton, OK. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery—Lawton, under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
Quayshaun was born on July 22, 1991 to Lee and Kim Bell in Lawton, OK. He was educated in the public schools of Lawton. After high school, he was employed by many businesses. During his final days, he worked for “Splash” Pools and Spas. In 2017, he started his own business--“Quays Lawn Landscaping and Odd Job”. Quayshaun was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and sang in the “Little Star Light Band”. Quayshaun was a hardworking man and he loved his family, friends and especially his children. He had a smile that would light up a room.
SURVIVORS INCLUDE: his parents, Lee and Kim Bell; four children: Kamiyah, Zion, Zahleah and Kason Bell, a twin brother and his wife, Antwain and Marcella Bell of Wahiawa, Hawaii, his brother, DeShawn Bell of East St. Louis; three sisters, Tatiana Muse, Aaliyan and Tyliyah Bell all of Lawton; five nephews, Aaiden, Key’lyn, Zayvion, Ernest and Zamarion; four nieces, Eryanna, Kalee, Erniyah and Myliyah; two uncles, Larry Bell of Sparta, GA and Rand Cliff Oliver of Pittsburgh, PA; four aunts, Nicole Watts of Oklahoma City, OK, Tiffany Pierce and her husband, Elijah Pierce of Norman, OK, LaShawn Oliver of Pittsburgh, PA, Treasure Johnson of Lawton, OK two grandmothers, Betty Bell of Pittsburgh, PA, Gloria Johnson of Lawton, OK, a special uncle and aunt, Edward and Sabrina Thomas of Lawton, OK. He will be truly missed by a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins and friends, along with his brotherhood brothers, Mike, Bryan, Calvin, Ronnie, TJ and Benjamin.
He is preceded in death by his paternal great grandparents: LeRoy and Claudia Bell, his maternal great grandmother, Willie Mea Watts, a special grandfather Lucious B. Bradley and his brother, Devon Bell.