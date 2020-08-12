Pruitt Peck, 98, Duncan, OK
Funeral Services at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, OK on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Paul Metcalfe officiating with burial in the Walters Cemetery.
Robert Pruitt Peck was born to Andrew Sherman and Mary Belle (Clark) Peck on August 29, 1921 in Comanche, OK and departed this life in Duncan, OK on August 9, 2020 at the age of 98 years, 11 months and 11 days.
Pruitt grew up in Walters, and as a young man worked at the movie theater and as a lifeguard at Sultan Park. He was also a roadie for a traveling skating rink company and eventually enrolled with the CCC Camp to make ends meet. He was drafted into the US Army during WWII, serving stateside in 1942-43. On November 11, 1944 he married Helen Lavern Brown in De Queen, AR.
Early in the marriage, Pruitt worked at the Conoco Gas Station in Walters and at the General Mills flour mill in Wichita Falls for a time before hiring on with Singer. He left Singer upon the opening of the new Sears store at Lawton in 1955. In 1964 he returned to Singer as a trained salesman and repairman, traveling for the company. He soon opened his own Singer store at Duncan in 1968, called Peck Sewing Center which he operated until retirement in 2003, a 39-year career with the company. He was the last known traveling repairman for Singer.
Pruitt was baptized in 1933 at a Nazarene Church in Lawton. He still enjoyed being called on for repairs even after closing the shop and he also enjoyed Prince Edward cigars and tobacco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Peck; and 5 siblings, Florene, AJ, Carl, Roy and Inez.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Peck, of the home; 2 sons, Robert Pruitt Peck, Jr. of Lawton, OK, Roger Peck and wife Angela Rhea of Duncan, OK; 3 grandchildren, Matthew Peck and wife Mikayla of Duncan, Andrew Robert Peck and wife Laura Caroline of Marlow, and Levi Eldon Peck of Duncan; 3 great grandchildren, Stetson Peck, Liam Thomas Peck and Raelyn Fisher Peck; many other relatives and friends.