Priscilla Patterson Jan 7, 2023 Jan 7, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago

Graveside services for Ms. Priscilla Patterson will be at 11 a.m. Thursday Jan. 12, 2023 at Highland Cemetery.Viewing will be Wednesday Jan. 11, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Howard-Harris Funeral Services Chapel, 105 SW "C" Ave Lawton.