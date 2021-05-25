Funeral service for Priscilla Marie Yoast will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Faith Bible Church with Rev. Leonard Reimer, Pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Priscilla Marie Yoast died Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 78. Priscilla was born to OW and Edith LeBlanc Robertson in Independence, Louisiana on July 30, 1942. She and her brothers, Bill and Jimmy, were raised in a military family and attended the Catholic Church. Her Cajun roots gave her a love for seafood, strawberries and being outdoors. She traveled with her family to many duty stations including Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Carson, Colorado; Camp Crawford, Japan and her favorites were Fort Davis and Fort Kobbe, Panama where she enjoyed the beauty and playing in the jungle and the beach. She was a junior lifeguard at Kobbe swimming pool. The family traveled to Panama by Navy ship, stopping in Havana, Cuba, Puerto Rico and Trinidad. When she traveled to Japan it was with her brother and mom who was eight months pregnant with their little brother. They traveled to Japan by train from Louisiana to Seattle, WA and then by ship from Seattle to southern Japan. Then by train from southern Japan to northern Japan and by ferry to Hokkaido. There she attended first and second grade. The family was air evacuated home when her dad was sent to Korea for the war.
Eventually her family moved to Lawton-Fort Sill and stayed. This is where she met her husband of 59 1/2 years, Jacky Yoast, at Lawton High School. They enjoyed spending time together in the Wichita Wildlife Refuge and were soon married at The Holy City. In high school her friends told her she looked like Audrey Hepburn. When they were young married, they enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors together. She preferred not to wear shoes most of the time. When she met Jacky, he introduced her to his friend and pastor, John Heidebrecht. Brother John led her to begin a relationship with Jesus and soon after was also the one who married them. She began teaching Sunday School to the little 2-3 year olds and taught for about 30 years. She was very active in their church which began as a mission in Lawton View called Lawton Mennonite Brethren and later moved to J Avenue as Crestview MB Church and now is located on Park Ridge as Faith Bible Church. Eventually she taught all the way up to Jr Girls which was the young teens. She was a leader in the AWANAS program and volunteered at Will Rogers Elementary Library when her kids were in school.
Priscilla and Jacky had two daughters: Lisa Marie who married Guy Andrus and Teresia Ann who married Toby Osborne and later Jessie Bruce. Priscilla was a homemaker and was blessed to be able to raise her daughters. She was even able to keep her grandkids when needed through the years. She loved being able to stay home. There were several times family members or friends were welcomed to live in their home. She was a pen pal to many, favoring the written letter and sending cards to family and friends. She had the most beautiful handwriting. She enjoyed road trips though she never drove. Jacky took the family and sometimes friends too, on road trips across the states. She especially enjoyed traveling to Ponchatoula, LA where she had lots of family.
Priscilla battled cancer twice throughout her life. The first time she fought cancer she was 26 and then again when she was 50. She was strong willed and determined when she set her mind to something and defeated it both times with God, surgery, chemo, radiation and even a bone marrow transplant.
For many years she and her husband co-led a weekly Depression/Bi-Polar Support Group at the Lawton Public Library. Later in life, she liked to get out and shop maybe one day a week or so and mostly enjoyed being at home or spending time with family. She collected things over the years, from strawberry kitchen items to lots of family pictures all in frames or albums. She was very proud of her four grandkids: Seth and Lauren Andrus and Brandon Osborne (spouse Tayler Osborne) and Brittni Osborne Venzon (spouse Chamie Venzon Jr.) and overjoyed with her one great-grandson, Brandon-Tayler Todd Osborne Jr.
Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, one brother, James “Jim” Robertson, and one son-in-law, Guy Andrus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Bible Church, 1402 Park Ridge Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com