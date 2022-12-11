Priscilla Kay “Prissy” Abshere entered Heaven from her home in Lawton on Dec. 7, 2022. Prissy was born in Lawton on Oct. 26, 1949 to Joe and Helen Troop. She attended Lawton Public Schools and was a 1967 graduate of Lawton High School and a 1971 graduate of Cameron University. Prissy married Bobby Abshere on June 5, 1969 at First Baptist Church in Lawton.
Prissy worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone and with Bobby at the family business, Wayne’s Drive Inn before having children. Together, Prissy and Bobby have three children, Christopher Wayne, Chad Warren and Jodi Kay.
Prissy accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was eight years old. She taught Sunday School at First Baptist throughout her adult life until failing health forced her to quit. She also enjoyed hosting teenagers for Impact Weekend as well as hosting many wedding and baby showers for church members. Additionally, she sang on the Living Christmas Tree for many years. Prissy truly had a gift for hospitality and she always invited Chris, Chad and Jodi’s friends to hang out at her home on most Friday and Saturday nights. Her greatest joy was time spent with her family and her heart’s desire was for all to come to a saving knowledge of Christ.
Prissy is survived by her husband, Bobby Abshere, of the home; three children: Chris Abshere and wife Shelle, Tulsa; Chad Abshere, Lawton, and Jodi Kay Kirk and husband Brant, El Reno; five grandchildren: Morgan, Macy and Molly Abshere, Tulsa, and Gracie Kay and Jaston Kirk, El Reno; two brothers: Joe Troop, Jr. and Judson Troop and wife Linda.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Helen Troop.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 SW B Avenue, Lawton OK 73501.